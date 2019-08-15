This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jeremy Corbyn urges parties to make him caretaker PM to defeat no-deal Brexit

Corbyn has called on opposition leaders to support a Labour caretaker government.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 8:54 AM
46 minutes ago 3,898 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4766696
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

UK LABOUR PARTY leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on opposition party leaders to install him as caretaker Prime Minister to avoid a no-deal Brexit. 

In a letter to rebel Tory MPs and party leaders, Corbyn proposed ousting Boris Johnson as PM through a no-confidence vote, allowing Labour to form a caretaker government until a general election is called. 

Outlining his plan, Corbyn said his caretaker government would be “strictly time-limited”.

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson quickly shot down Corbyn’s plan, however, describing it as “nonsense. 

“Jeremy Corbyn is not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporary majority in the House of Commons for this task – I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him.

“It is nonsense,” she said.

The UK is due to leave the European Union by Halloween.

With Boris Johnson three weeks into the top job, the EU has stood firm against re-opening negotiations with the British government, rejecting Downing Street’s calls to drop the Irish backstop.

This tension is setting the UK on a course to crash out of the EU on 31 October with no deal.

In his letter, Corbyn wrote: “This government has no mandate for no deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for no deal.

“I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success.

“Following a successful vote of no confidence in the government, I would then, as leader of the opposition, seek the confidence of the House for a strictly time-limited temporary government with the aim of calling a general election, and securing the necessary extension of article 50 to do so.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie