Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Jeremy Corbyn: 'A No-Deal Brexit is really a Trump Deal Brexit'

The Labour leader says he would do “everything necessary” to stop a no deal exit.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 5,284 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4783473
Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Images
Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn.
Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Images

UK LABOUR LEADER Jeremy Corbyn has warned about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, speaking ahead of cross-party talks aimed at finding ways to block it.

Corbyn wrote in the Independent that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “cosying up to” US President Donald Trump “because a No Deal Brexit is really a Trump Deal Brexit”.

“It won’t return sovereignty, it will put us at the mercy of Trump and the big US corporations,” Corbyn wrote.

Corbyn said a general election would be the best way of stopping it but he was open to other options.

Some MPs have mentioned the possibility of passing legislation to force the government to delay Brexit.

“I hope we can come to a good working arrangement and bring on board others across parliament who see the danger of a No Deal crash out,” wrote Corbyn.

The Labour leader has invited other opposition figures and pro-EU moderates from the ruling Conservatives to the talks in parliament today.

Corbyn has said he plans to call a no-confidence vote in Johnson as soon as possible and would be ready to lead a caretaker government to delay Brexit if he wins that vote.

The UK parliament is not due to resume until next week but anti-Brexit politicians have been discussing plans ever since Johnson came to power last month vowing to take Britain out of the EU on 31 October deal or no deal.

Johnson has said he is hoping for a deal with EU leaders.

The political impasse has raised the chances of a general election and politicians of all stripes are preparing.

The Brexit Party, which came first in European elections earlier this year and which advocates a no-deal Brexit, is presenting its candidates at a launch event later.

The UK voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum but has been forced to delay its exit twice after parliament opposed a deal struck with Brussels under Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will do anything to try and block delivering the change that British people voted for in the referendum,” the Conservatives said in a statement.

“Only Boris Johnson and the Conservatives can provide the leadership the UK needs to deliver Brexit by 31 October, whatever the circumstances,” the statement said.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

