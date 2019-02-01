'Groundbreakingly brilliant' comedian Jeremy Hardy dies aged 57

BRITISH COMEDIAN JEREMY Hardy has died of cancer at the age of 57.
Hardy was a panellist on BBC TV and radio programmes such as Mock the Week, QI, The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. He also wrote columns for The Guardian.
He is survived by his wife, filmmaker Katie Barlow, and their daughter, Betty.
His colleagues at BBC Radio 4 called him “one of the funniest people around” and said they are “desperately sad” at the news.
Hardy’s publicist Amanda Emery confirmed he died earlier today.
“Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1 February.
He was with his wife and daughter as he died. He retained to the end the principles that guided his life, trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.
“He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him. A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon,” Emery said in a statement.
Tributes have been pouring in for Hardy, with Rory Bremner saying he was “hugely loved & admired by his fellow comedians, and funnier than the lot of us put together”.
Jack Dee described him as “groundbreakingly brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring”.
Hardy won the prestigious Perrier Award in 1988 and best live act at the ITV Comedy Awards in 1991.
