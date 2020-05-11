This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
Jerry Stiller, star of Seinfeld and King of Queens, dies aged 92

He died of natural causes, his son Ben Stiller confirmed today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 May 2020, 9:42 AM
34 minutes ago 11,319 Views 14 Comments
Jerry Stiller in 2009.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ACTOR JERRY STILLER has died at the age of 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed today. 

Jerry was best known for his roles as Frank Costanza in comedy show Seinfeld and as Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens. 

His son confirmed the news on Twitter this morning. 

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller said on Twitter.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry’s last role was in the TV movie Zoolander: Super Model which also starred Ben Stiller. Jerry also appeared in the original Zoolander film in 2001 alongside his son.  

