Jerry Stiller, star of Seinfeld and King of Queens, dies aged 92

ACTOR JERRY STILLER has died at the age of 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed today.

Jerry was best known for his roles as Frank Costanza in comedy show Seinfeld and as Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens.

His son confirmed the news on Twitter this morning.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller said on Twitter.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry’s last role was in the TV movie Zoolander: Super Model which also starred Ben Stiller. Jerry also appeared in the original Zoolander film in 2001 alongside his son.