This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They saved my life': Domestic abuse survivor urges neighbours to call gardaí if they hear violence

Jessica Bowes said many victims are “treading on eggshells” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 11:10 AM
29 minutes ago 6,968 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072427
Jessica Bowes
Image: The Late Late Show/RTÉ
Jessica Bowes
Jessica Bowes
Image: The Late Late Show/RTÉ

A SURVIVOR OF domestic violence has encouraged people to call the gardaí if they become aware of domestic abuse or hear a violent altercation.

Jessica Bowes also said many victims are ”treading on eggshells” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the Late Late Show last night, Bowes said her neighbours saved her life when they intervened a few years ago.

Bowes stated that when neighbours hear a violent altercation “sometimes the attitude is, ‘If she wanted to call the guards, she’d call them herself, let’s not get involved.’”

However, she said some people may not have access to a phone or be able to call the gardaí themselves.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

“Don’t assume that somebody is not calling the guards because they don’t want to, they may not be able to call the guards.

“So if you do become aware of an incident unfolding, I would absolutely encourage anybody who hears some sort of domestic to call the guards.

My neighbours saved my life, I needed that bystander intervention, or I probably wouldn’t be here. 

“It’s so important people step up when they know something is happening and that they try to help.”

In December 2016, Bowes’ former partner Jonathan McSherry was jailed for a brutal attack in which he repeatedly punched and kicked her, fracturing her eyes, face and skull.

She needed reconstructive surgery after the assault in 2015.

Increased risk 

A number of charities and organisations have raised concerns about domestic abuse victims being at an increased risk of abuse during the Covid-19 crisis.

Bowes agrees with this, last night saying: “It’s really hard because you’re constantly on edge and you’re watching what you’re doing and what you’re saying and you’re waiting on an argument to start.

Related Reads

10.04.20 'The silence right now is ominous': Concern for women and children trapped with abusers during Covid-19 shutdown
01.04.20 Gardaí implement Operation Faoisimh to protect against domestic abuse during Covid-19 crisis
19.03.20 'Deep concerns' over safety of women and children affected by domestic violence during Covid-19 crisis

“I think the pandemic has brought more opportunity for conflict – there are new things happening in relationships that weren’t happening a couple of weeks ago. People have lost their jobs, there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

She added that people don’t usually spend so much time together – something that can be “intense” even when you get along with the other person.

“But if there’s conflict, I can’t begin to imagine how hard it is to be stuck there 24-7 and have no outlet.”

Bowes added that abusers may use children as a reason to get angry, stating: “Children, without realising what they’re doing, can nearly trigger incidents by being too loud or not listening, and there are so many opportunities for that to happen now.”

It was recently announced that gardaí will make calls to victims who have reported domestic abuse in the past under a new initiative to protect families during the Covid-19 crisis

Helplines:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie