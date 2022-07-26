Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 26 July 2022
Irish Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley shortlisted for major music prize

She is nominated with collaborator Bernard Butler for their album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 3:32 PM
23 minutes ago 2,065 Views 1 Comment
Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler at the announcement of the shortlist today
IRISH SINGER AND actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for the Mercury Prize’s Album of the Year, a prestigious award given annually to the best album released by a British or Irish act in the UK.

The album, released in June, debuted at No. 23 on the UK Albums Chart.

The pair said they were “delighted” to announce that the album was shortlisted for the prize.

“Thank you to everyone for the continued support.”

Buckley, born in Co Kerry, was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Lost Daughter, a 2021 film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and featuring Dakota Johnson, Olivia Colman, and Paul Mescal.

Butler is a musician and songwriter best known for playing the guitar. He was a guitarist with the band Suede – which won the Mercury Prize – between 1992 and 1994.

Their joint album’s lead single is The Eagle and the Dove.

The shortlist for the award also includes singer and former member of One Direction Harry Styles.

