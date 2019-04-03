'Help me, Jeremy': UK front pages react to Brexit latest

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today to work out a way forward on Brexit and ensure the UK leaves with a deal.

May has said that she will request another extension to Article 50 from the EU, saying that although the UK could “make a success” of no-deal, leaving with a deal is preferable.

After failing to win over enough Brexiteer rebels in her own party to back her withdrawal agreement on three occasions, May’s reaching out to Corbyn has drawn criticism from within the Conservative Party and the DUP.

In any case, Corbyn has agreed to meet the PM. Any plan agreed between him and May would be put to the House of Commons for approval next week with a view to bringing it to the European Council summit next week.

So, let’s see what spin the UK’s newspapers have put on the latest developments.

The Daily Express runs with “It’s Time For National Unity…Over To You Mr Corbyn”.

The Guardian has May at the plinth and runs with the headline: “May calls for talks with Corbyn in bid to save Brexit”.

The Daily Telegraph shows May’s cabinet. Highlighting the division amongst Conservative MPs, it runs with: “Cabinet backs no-deal Brexit – but May turns to Corbyn instead”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror features a sombre May with the headline: “Help Me, Jeremy”.

The Metro runs this morning with: “It’s Jezz the two of us”, referencing May’s meeting with Labour leader Corbyn.

And finally, The Sun slams the PM by showing Corbyn’s head inside a light bulb above May with the headline: “After 7 hours of Cabinet lockdown, May’s gone soft over Brexit mess. IS THAT YOUR BRIGHT IDEA?”