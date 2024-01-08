Advertisement
Donegal manager Jim McGuinness handed eight-week ban for fielding ineligible player

Seventeen-year-old Finbarr Roarty played in Donegal’s McKenna Cup opener last week.
DONEGAL FOOTBALL MANAGER Jim McGuinness has been given an eight-week sideline ban for fielding an ineligible player.

The 42 understands McGuinness has been invited by Ulster GAA to accept the suspension, but Donegal are highly likely to appeal.

Seventeen-year-old Finbarr Roarty played in Donegal’s McKenna Cup opener against Armagh on Wednesday, the day before his 18th birthday.

Senior inter-county players must be 18 by the start of the calendar year, making Roarty ineligible in 2024.

Donegal also lose the points from their 3-16 to 1-6 win over Armagh, though the Orchard county will not be in receipt of them as they did not appeal.

The Tír Chonaill county can now request a hearing to the penalty against McGuinness.

Should it stand, he will miss the remainder of the McKenna Cup campaign as well as league fixtures against Cork, Cavan, Fermanagh, Armagh and Louth.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning manager was appointed to the hot-seat for the second time in August. He has won his first two games back at the helm, steering his native county to a two-point victory over Tyrone on Sunday.

Roarty has also been handed a two-week suspension, according to BBC Sport.

Additional reporting by Declan Bogue

