Donegal confirm stunning return of Jim McGuinness as manager

JIM McGUINNESS HAS been confirmed as manager of Donegal’s senior footballers following a special meeting of the county board.

The 50 year old has been appointed on a three-year term, with the option of a fourth, in a bid to revitalise a county which he led to All-Ireland glory more than a decade ago.

Colm McFadden, Neil McGee and Luke Barrett have been named as part of his backroom team.

McGuinness lifted Sam Maguire in 2012 but the past 12 months have been one of turmoil and upheaval with interim boss Aidan O’Rourke resigning following the defeat to Tyrone in the preliminary quarter-final.

O’Rourke had been in charge following the five-month reign of Paddy Carr, who had been appointed as Declan Bonner’s successor.

Donegal will now be hoping for stability with McGuinness, who had seemed destined to change the course of his own sporting career in the wake of his own exit from Donegal.

He spent time as a performance consultant with Celtic before moving into a coaching role with their U-20 side.

McGuinness then moved to Beijing Sinobo Guoan in China in 2017 as an assistant coach and took on the top job with Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship, the second tier below Major League Soccer in America.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie