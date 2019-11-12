This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jimmy Carter hospitalised for brain surgery following recent falls

Carter was US president from 1977 to 1981.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:04 AM
1 hour ago 4,009 Views 5 Comments
Former US president Jimmy Carter
Image: John Amis
Former US president Jimmy Carter
Former US president Jimmy Carter
Image: John Amis

FORMER US PRESIDENT Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls.

The procedure is scheduled for this morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter (95) has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stitches following a fall on 6 October.

And he was briefly hospitalised after fracturing his pelvis on 21 October.

In a statement yesterday, the Carter Center said: “President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.” 

He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Carter was US president from 1977 to 1981.

Now, nearly four decades after he left office, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

