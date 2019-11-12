Jimmy Carter hospitalised for brain surgery following recent falls

FORMER US PRESIDENT Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls.
The procedure is scheduled for this morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.
Carter (95) has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.
He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stitches following a fall on 6 October.
And he was briefly hospitalised after fracturing his pelvis on 21 October.
In a statement yesterday, the Carter Center said: “President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.”
He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.
Carter was US president from 1977 to 1981.
Now, nearly four decades after he left office, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.
