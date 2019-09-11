This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Brother of Veronica Guerin takes defamation action against Gemma O'Doherty

Court papers for the proceedings were filed on Monday.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 6:05 AM
O'Doherty ran as a candidate in the European elections this year.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE BROTHER OF murdered journalist Veronica Guerin has launched court proceedings against former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

Court papers for the case, issued by Jimmy Guerin who is an independent Fingal county councillor, were filed in the High Court on Monday. 

It is understood Guerin is alleging that O’Doherty publicly linked him to criminal court proceedings in social media posts earlier this year, but he had no part in this criminal case.

O’Doherty attempted to run in last year’s presidential election, but was unable to secure enough nominations from local councils to get on the ballot.

She also ran in the European elections this year in the Dublin constituency, where she finished 12th out of 19 candidates. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Gemma O’Doherty claimed she was also suing Jimmy Guerin for alleged defamation; however so far no court action has been lodged in her name.

