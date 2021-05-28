#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 May 2021
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14-month jail term over 2019 pro-democracy protest

The 73-year-old is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for convictions related to other unauthorised rallies in 2019.

By Press Association Friday 28 May 2021, 7:01 AM
Image: Vincent Yu
Image: Vincent Yu

HONG KONG MEDIA tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to more jail time over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorised assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on October 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.

The 73-year-old was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to unauthorised rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997.

Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years.

With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars.

He is the founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid.

Lai is also being investigated under the city’s sweeping national security law, imposed last year, for colluding with foreign powers to intervene in the Hong Kong affairs.

Over the past year, Beijing has clamped down on civil liberties in response to protests.

Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city’s pro-democracy advocates, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during 2014 protests. Scores of others have fled abroad.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken in a statement called on Hong Kong authorities to drop charges filed against people “merely for standing for election or for expressing dissenting views”.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill reducing the number of directly elected seats and increasing the number of legislators appointed by a largely pro-Beijing committee.

The law also ensures that only “patriots” can run for public posts.

Press Association

