Dublin: 19°C Friday 24 September 2021
Notorious crime gang suspect shot dead by attackers dressed as lawyers in Indian courtroom

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi entered the courtroom in New Delhi to face murder and extortion charges.

By Press Association Friday 24 Sep 2021, 2:36 PM
A photo from the scene.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A NOTORIOUS CRIME suspect has been shot dead after two assailants in lawyers’ outfits opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital, authorities said.

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi entered the courtroom in New Delhi to face murder and extortion charges.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said officers escorting Gogi acted swiftly and killed the assailants, who were believed to be from a rival gang.

It was not clear how they managed to bring in weapons.

With most proceedings held virtually because of coronavirus restrictions, very few people were in the courtroom at the time of the shooting, said lawyer Satyanarayan Sharma, who was at the court for a different case.

He criticised a security lapse and demanded a thorough investigation.

The assailants were waiting for Gogi to arrive, he said.

Indian media reports said Gogi, 30, was allegedly involved in a series of murders, extortion, violent robbery and carjacking cases.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie