Data shows Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine is effective against Delta variant

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON’S (J&J) single-shot Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, with an immune response lasting at least eight months, the company has announced.

Researchers have found that the antibodies and immune system cells in the blood of eight people vaccinated with the jab effectively neutralised the Delta strain.

A second study with 20 vaccinated patients at Boston’s Beth Israel Medical Centre had similar results.

The data was sent to bioRxiv, a free online site for unpublished scientific preprints where authors “are able to make their findings immediately available to the scientific community and receive feedback on draft manuscripts before they are submitted to journals”, according to the site.

“We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against Covid-19 and elicits neutralising activity against the Delta variant,” said Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, in a company statement.

Mathai Mammen, head of Janssen Research & Development at Johnson & Johnson, said that data “for the eight months studied so far” shows that J&J’s single-shot vaccine “generates a strong neutralising antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Delta variant was first identified in India in April and May, and has since spread around the world.

A report by the European Union’s disease control agency ECDC estimated the more contagious strain could account for 90% of new cases in the EU by the end of August.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team said around 70% of Covid-19 cases in Ireland are now down to the variant.