One in 12 Irish people listen to radio on a digital device, JNLR report says

MORE THAN 80% of Irish people listen to the radio every weekday, according to the latest figures from a JNLR report.

The Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) is a project conducted on behalf of the Irish radio industry to show listenership estimates.

In its most recent report entitled Radio in a Digital World, it found that one in 12 (8%) listen to the radio every weekday on a digital device.

Nearly 5% listen through a mobile device, nearly 2% on a computer or laptop and 1.7% on a smart speaker.

The use of digital devices to tune into radio is strongest among people aged 15-24, according to the research compiled by Ipsos/MRBI.

Among this age group, nearly 60% listen to radio on an FM device, while 16% listen on a digital device.

70% of people in this age cohort say they listen to the radio each weekday, while 38% of people in this group say they listen to Spotify every day.

These figures are mainly sourced from the latest JNLR report produced between October 2019 and September 2020.

The chair of the JNLR committee, Scott Williams, said this report highlights that “Irish people love radio”.

More than three-quarters (77%) of Irish adults overall choose to listen on an FM radio.

81% of people overall listen to the radio each weekday.

This compares with 85% who say they watch TV every day, 53% who use social media daily and 28% who stream video on services like Netflix.

One in five adults surveyed said they have a radio station app on their phones.

91% of people said they own a car radio, 89% own an FM radio and 77% have a radio on their television.