Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Lib Dems 'absolutely categorically' rule out a coalition with Labour

The Lib Dems have 20 MPs and are polling at 16%.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 11:25 AM
50 minutes ago 2,018 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4879356
Image: Sky News
Image: Sky News

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT LEADER Jo Swinson has emphatically ruled out going into a coalition government with the Labour party, saying that there is uncertainty around what Brexit stance the party holds. 

“I am absolutely categorically ruling out Liberal Democrat votes putting Jeremy Corbyn into No 10,” Swinson said at the party’s general election launch.

“That’s not something we can support.”

Based on the fact that she could support neither Corbyn nor Tory leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Swinson is campaigning on the basis that her party would be able to win a majority and form a government. The Lib Dems have 20 MPs and are polling at 16% – a majority of 320 MPs is needed to form a British government.

“I am excited to stand here as your candidate for Prime Minister,” she said today.

Our country needs us to be more ambitious right now… It’s not about the red team or the blue team anymore.

Swinson said she never thought she’d stand as a candidate for PM, “but when I look at Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, I know I can do a better job”.

Swinson also referred to Boris Johnson “a British Donald Trump”, but also said she would not rule out a relationship with Trump if she did become Prime Minister. 

When asked if the Labour leadership changed, would the Lib Dems’ stance change on forming a coalition, Swinson said that the party “is in the clutches of Corbyn and those around him”. 

As a Scottish MP, Swinson was also asked by the press about her stance on a second Scottish independence referendum.

“Lib Dems are clear – we are against having a second [Scottish] independence referendum, which is another reason why Jeremy Corbyn shouldn’t be near No 10, because he has made it pretty clear he is not averse to a second referendum.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

