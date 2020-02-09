FORMER TÁNAISTE JOAN Burton has lost her seat in Dublin West.

Burton, who was Labour leader between 2014 and 2016, had been in the Dáil nearly continuously since she was elected to the constituency 1992.

One of the most recognisable figures of the Fine-Gael Labour government between 2011 and 2016, Burton just about held onto her seat at the last election.

She resigned as party leader following the election, after support for her party collapsed.



In a constituency that includes Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Joan Burton received 4.8% of first preferences.

While in government between 2011 and 2016, Burton took the role of Minister for Social Protection under Enda Kenny.

Burton attracted significant criticism during her time in government, as the Fine Gael-Labour government embarked on a series on cuts in a bid to rebalance the economy.

During a protest in Jobstown in 2014 anti-water protesters, including Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, prevented a car transporting then Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell from leaving the area for several hours as gardaí attempted to move them through the crowd.

A number of people were arrested and charged in connection with the protest, but in June 2017 six people including Murphy were found not guilty of false imprisonment.

In the mid-2000s, Burton was among the leading lights of the party as Labour emerged as one of the most vocal voices of opposition in the Dáil against Fianna Fáil.

In the 2011 election, prior to Labour entering coalition with Fine Gael, Burton topped the poll in Dublin West.