Dame Joan Collins treated for smoke inhalation after escaping 'terrifying' fire at her home

Source: Ian West

DAME JOAN COLLINS escaped a ‘terrifying’ fire at her London flat this weekend, she told followers on social media.

The British actress and author thanked emergency services for their help with the blaze at her Belgravia home yesterday.

She said her ‘hero’ husband Percy Gibson had already doused the flames – which were consuming ‘the entire wall’ of the room – by the time the fire service had arrived.

THANK U from the bottom of my ❤️ to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) April 14, 2019 Source: Joan Collins /Twitter

She was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

In a video shared on Instagram, the damage from the fire can be clearly seen: