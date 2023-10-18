540 people face redundancy as Nestlé-owned baby formula plant in Limerick set to close

NESTLÉ HAS ANNOUNCED that more than 540 workers face redundancy at the Wyeth Nutrition infant formula factory in Askeaton, Co Limerick.

The plant, which was acquired from Pfizer Nutrition by Nestlé in 2012, is expected to close by 2026.

The multinational food company has said its decision was partly due to falling demand for infant formula from China as a result of lower birth rates.

It also says that it will close a research and development centre, which is co-located on the site, by 2025.

“We will now consult with all employees and their representative unions,” a statement by Nestlé said.

“Regrettably, today’s announcement means approximately 542 colleagues will be placed at risk of redundancy.”

The company said that it would move the plant’s operations to Suzhou in mainland China and Konolfingen in Switzerland.

“It is proposed that R&D work at Askeaton would be absorbed into Konolfingen, where 365 colleagues work on research and product development across several disciplines, and a satellite R&D centre in Shanghai would be strengthened.

“These proposals have been carefully considered and are no reflection on the excellent contribution made by our employees in Askeaton over many years.”

The company added that it would engage in a consultation basis with employees on the closure, but that it would remain open to approaches to purchase the plant.