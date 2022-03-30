Poll: Does your job have paid sick leave?

THE CABINET HAS approved a bill giving employees an entitlement to 10 days of sick pay every year from 2026.

People will soon be entitled to three days of paid sick leave per year once the legislation is enacted. The number of days will then rise on a phased basis over a number of years.

Employers will be required to pay 70% of an employee’s wage on a sick day, with a cap of €110.

Currently, there are discrepancies in pay for sick leave, with most public sector workers receiving it to some extent but less certainty for those in the private sector.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: Does your job have paid sick leave?

