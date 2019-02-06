This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme

Sinn Féin’s motion calls on the government to end the referral of jobseekers to JobPath.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 12:05 AM
31 minutes ago 1,784 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479020
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

OVER 55,000 PEOPLE have been sanctioned under the JobPath scheme, the Dáil has been told.

In a rare move, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin teamed up yesterday evening to slam the government’s job activation programme.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, John Brady moved his motion calling on the government to end the referral of jobseekers to JobPath.

JobPath is an employment activation service provided to people who have been on the live register for more than 12 months and are trying to secure and sustain full-time paid employment or self-employment.

The two private companies employed by the State, Turas Nua and Seetec, to operate the scheme have received €75.7 million and €73.3 million respectively to carry out its work.

The two contractors are paid to work with both the jobseeker and employers to identify employment opportunities.

They receive payments when someone who has taken part in the scheme gains proven employment.

Payments 

Sustainment payments are also be made to the companies over the course of a year in respect of each person who secures employment having engaged in the JobPath process.

TheJournal.ie revealed last year that the private companies contracted by the State to run the scheme, are entitled to €3,718 for every jobseeker that gains sustained employment for one year through the JobPath scheme. 

Those that refuse to engage with the scheme can have their social welfare reduced or cut off. In the last number of months, criticism has been levelled at the private companies that operate the scheme, with politicians highlighting a number of issues. 

Launching the Dáil motion, Brady said issues and concerns highlighted about the scheme continue to be ignored by government.

“JobPath is compulsory. If a participant has a part-time job or family commitments, it does not matter, they are forced to attend and engage with JobPath.

“This compulsory nature is not helpful and it needs to be removed, the motion before us today calls for this,” said the Sinn Féin deputy.

The privatisation of job activation

Fianna Fáil’s Willie Penrose said his party would be backing the Sinn Féin motion, adding that he has serious reservations about the privatisation of job activation schemes when it is the job of the State.

“The rigid model simply isn’t working,” he said, adding that countless people are under threat of sanction and are being pushed into jobs that are “unsuitable, utterly inappropriate and very low paid”.

Penrose told the Dáil that since JobPath’s arrival in Ireland there has been an “explosion” in social welfare sanctions taken against people who have raised issues with the scheme and questioned its merit.

He said 55,000 social welfare sanctions have taken place since the scheme’s inception in 2015.

Penrose added that he found it very concerning that a private company can make a recommendation about sanctioning someone to the Department of Social Protection and the department simply “rubber stamps it” with no investigation of its own.

Related Reads

17.01.19 Committee told man on JobPath scheme had his CV amended against his wishes to conceal his ethnicity
30.11.18 Private companies getting €3,718 for every jobseeker that makes it through the State's Jobpath scheme
28.09.18 Over 11,000 jobseekers forced to do exact same programme twice

‘Coercive and ruthless’

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly highlighted a case that had been raised by researchers in an Oireachtas committee recently whereby a man the JobPath employment activation scheme had his CV amended against his wishes to conceal his ethnicity.

She called the scheme “coercive” and “ruthless”, adding that it leaves people feeling “degraded”. 

Defending the government’s scheme, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said approximately 41,000 individuals have found full-time jobs while engaged with the JobPath service – with a further 5,000 finding part-time jobs. 

However, Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers accused the minister of giving one angle to the figures, highlighting that the 41,000 people that have found work, only 9% have actually held a job for longer than 12 months. 

She said that percentage can hardly be defined as a success by the minister, and said the minister was not transparent in the success rate of people who have managed to hold down gainful employment on the back of the scheme. 

The minister said the JobPath service providers are focused on delivering an intensive activation service tailored to the needs of long-term unemployed jobseekers, adding that there is a high level of satisfaction from those that go through the scheme. 

Brady said he and other TDs don’t sit at home “dreaming up” the many examples of  unhappy jobseekers highlighted in the Dáil in the last number of months.

He accused the minister of peddling more “spin” and urged the government to be “big enough” to admit the scheme has failed. 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    70,306  51
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    63,580  195
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    57,255  35
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    627  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    372  0
    3
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    195  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence and €2m fine but will not serve time
    31,580  32
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    26,022  22
    3
    		Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    24,341  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    13,272  4
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    9,611  0
    3
    		Nicola Coughlan has been compared to Melissa McCarthy and her reaction is just so wholesome
    5,434  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Irish government welcomes May's border comments but says she has 'unrealistic expectations' about backstop
    Irish government welcomes May's border comments but says she has 'unrealistic expectations' about backstop
    David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    GARDAí
    Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght
    Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie