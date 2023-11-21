Minister brings memo to Cabinet on introduction of sliding scale for jobseeker's payments

SIGNIFICANT REFORMS TO the country’s unemployment benefit scheme have been outlined by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, will create a sliding scale system designed to soften that workers face when they suddenly lose their jobs.

The aim of the new pay-related Jobseeker’s Benefit scheme is to “cushion” the income drop people experience when they become unemployed.

The plan, which has been well flagged in the last two years, will see unemployed people get a benefit of 60% of their salary to a maximum payment per week of €450 for the first three months after losing their job, €375 for the next three months and €300 for the final three months.

At present, somebody who loses their job after working 20 years receives the basic Jobseekers payment of €220.

Minister Humphreys, who is bringing the new pay related benefit system in a memo to Cabinet later today, has previously made the point that Ireland is one of the few countries across the European Union that don’t have a system in place that gives a degree of support that relates to what a person’s income was when they lose their job.

Alongside the welfare reform, Cabinet is also understood to be examining proposals on a bypass for Co Limerick, extending the voting franchise for electing University members to Seanad Éireann and a repeal of archaic censorship laws.

Commenting on the social protection proposal yesterday, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said: “The general principle which Minister Humphreys is looking to act upon is that the ability to get support from our social insurance system should have some relation to how much you have paid in during your lifetime.”

Social welfare measures

The Fine Gael TD will also bring forward a memo on the Social Welfare Bill, which will give effect to a number of measures that she secured as part of Budget 2024.

These are understood to include a €12 increase in weekly payments from January 1st, supporting the likes of pensioners, carers and people with disabilities, and a €10 increase in the Domiciliary Care Allowance, which is paid to families of sick children.

This will bring the rate up to €340 per month.

The memo is also believed to increase the income thresholds for the Working Family Payment by €54 per week, regardless of family size, and extend Parent’s Benefit from seven weeks to nine weeks from next August.

An extension of Child Benefit is also in store for 18 year-olds in full time education from September next year.

Included in this will be changes designed to ensure that long-term carers can access a state pension for the first time.

Adare motorway

Today’s Cabinet meeting will see Transport Minister Eamon Ryan push to fast-track a bypass for Adare in Co Limerick.

Limerick Chamber has previously cited the need for the project ahead of the Ryder Cup golf tournament being held in Adare in 2027.

The works were approved by An Bord Pleanála in August of 2022 and had been stalled due to judicial review proceedings, but these were withdrawn earlier this year.

The bypass is one element of the Limerick to Foynes Project which is a 33km road connecting Limerick to the port of Foynes.

Seanad reform

Elsewhere at Cabinet this morning, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien will bring a memo on extending the franchise for electing University members of Seanad Éireann.

The Minister will seek approval for the drafting of a General Scheme of a Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Bill to extend the franchise for electing members of Seanad Éireann to all graduates of designated higher education institutions who are Irish citizens.

The legislation will also establish a new six-seat ‘Higher Education’ constituency for electing University members of Seanad Éireann, to replace the existing NUI and University of Dublin university constituencies.

Censorship laws

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is also understood to be introducing a memo to Cabinet about the repeal of archaic censorship laws.

Cabinet approval will be sought to draft a repeal of the laws in the Censorship of Publications Acts.

The legislation originally arose from a recommendation made by the Committee on Evil Literature, which had been appointed in 1926 by the Free State.

The Censorship of Publications Board became operational in 1930 and over its lifetime has prohibited over 12,000 publications.

A repeal of the laws is likely due to a feeling among government politicians that the Censorship Board is no longer appropriate in the present day, given the dramatic shift in social policy and societal values in Ireland in recent decades.

The law at is stands allows for the censorship and prohibition of books and ‘periodicals’, or magazines, journals and newspapers, that are considered indecent or obscene, or have an unduly large proportion of space devoted to crime. It does not apply to online material.

Several significant amendments have already been made to the Censorship of Publications Acts, including changes to allow the publication of information on contraception, abortion and divorce.

The ‘Register of Prohibited Publications’ details the prohibition orders in force on books and periodical publications.

However, the Censorship Board and Appeal Board have seen significantly reduced volumes of complaints and appeals over the past 20 years.

It is understood that repeal would be done on the basis that there are other sufficiently robust statutory provisions in place to deal with the circulation, possession and publication of threatening and abusive material.

This includes the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022.

It will also not impact on the prosecution of offences for possession or publication of child abuse material or for circulating threatening material.

Additional reporting by Eoghan Dalton