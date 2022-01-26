#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Jobseekers payments to return to post offices following lifting of Covid restrictions

The measure will initially apply to new applicants before being extended to other jobseekers over the coming months.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 6:08 PM
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the move today.
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the move today.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the move today.
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

FOLLOWING THE EASING of Covid-19 restrictions the payment of jobseeker allowances will return to post offices, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced.

The changes will initially apply to all new jobseeker applicants, before being extended to other jobseekers over the coming months.

When public health restrictions were introduced in 2020, people in receipt of social welfare were given the option of being paid into a bank account.

The Department of Social Protection says this was an exceptional measure to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and ensure people could comply with social distancing guidelines.

Minister Humphreys said the return to post offices would result in more people visiting local branches to collect their payments, supporting the post office network and helping tackle social welfare fraud.

“Our post offices provide essential services in communities the length and breadth of the country,” she said.

“Even throughout the Pandemic, our postmasters, postmistresses and postal staff pulled out all the stops to meet the needs of their customers. 

I believe this is the right approach to take in terms of supporting the post office network and helping to reduce social welfare fraud.

The minister said the requirement to physically visit the post office to collect jobseeker payments will apply initially to new claims, beginning next month.

“But over the coming months, my Department will work to extend this requirement to other jobseeker claims,” Humphreys said.

Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) General Secretary Ned O’Hara said the decision underlines the “excellent working relationship” between the Department of Social Protection and postmasters.

“Postmasters carry out 30 million Department of Social Protection transactions per year, paying out €6.7 billion into the local economy. 

“Minister Humphries has shown great vision in recognising the availability of the post office network to deliver vital services to citizens and we need more of her colleagues to show this same support if the opportunity to regenerate communities hard hit by the pandemic is to be realised,” O’Hara said.

