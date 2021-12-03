Gardaí appeal for help in finding 16-year-old missing from Lucan

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Joseph Burns, who is missing from Dublin.

Joseph, also known as Jodie, was last seen on Wednesday, 1 December in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

He is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with short, blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.