Dublin: 5°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Have you seen Jodie? Appeal for information on 19-year-old missing from Co Kildare

Jodie Mulvihill was last seen in Newbridge yesterday afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 7:55 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who is missing from Co Kildare. 

Jodie Mulvihill was last seen in Newbridge yesterday afternoon. 

She is described as being approximately 5’7″ in height, of slim build, with auburn hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing pink leggings, a pink long-sleeved top and a cream and black sleeveless jacket. She was also wearing white Nike shoes. 

Anyone with information on Jodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

