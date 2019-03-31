This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Biden defends himself after being accused of inappropriate behaviour by female politician

Biden’s defence comes amid a growing row about a kiss on the campaign trail

By AFP Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,904 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4570075
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards earlier this week.
Image: Frank Franklin II/AP/Press Association Images
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards earlier this week.
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards earlier this week.
Image: Frank Franklin II/AP/Press Association Images

FORMER US VICE president Joe Biden has said he has never acted inappropriately towards women.

Biden’s defence comes amid a growing row about a kiss on the campaign trail which has cast a shadow over his expected run for the White House.

The 76-year-old Biden is the clear favorite to win the Democratic nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, even though he has yet to declare his candidacy.

But several of his rivals have now weighed in on the allegations from a former state lawmaker who has recalled being “mortified” when Biden planted a “big, slow kiss” on the back of her head on the sidelines of a rally in Nevada five years ago.

The New York Post yesterday ran a gallery of photographs of Biden’s “most touchy-feely moments”, embracing and kissing women at public events over the years.

His 39-year-old accuser Lucy Flores said in a new television interview that Biden’s behavior meant he should not run for president shortly after Biden released a statement trying to quell the storm.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” he said in his statement released by his spokesman on Twitter.

“And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.

“I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear.

But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.

Flores, who was a state lawmaker at the time, had been running for the post of Nevada lieutenant governor when Biden appeared at a rally to offer support when Barack Obama’s number two.

‘Disqualifying’ behavior

In response to Biden’s statement, Flores said she was “glad he’s willing to listen” but added that his behavior should rule him out from seeking the Democratic nomination against a president who has himself faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

“For me it’s disqualifying,” she told CNN.

“Yes, of course I want him to change his behavior. And I want him to acknowledge this was wrong.

I want this to be a bigger discussion about how there is no accountability structure within our political space either for instances in which women feel that there was inappropriate behavior or more serious instances.

Biden has previously acknowledged that his “tactile” behavior could land him in trouble, especially in the #MeToo era which has already torpedoed the careers of several US politicians, including the former Democrat senator Al Franken.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, who are also running for president, both said Flores’ account should be regarded as credible while another Democratic candidate, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, said it was “very disconcerting”.

Asked if the allegations were disqualifying, Bernie Sanders – who is running second to Biden in the opinion polls among Democrat supporters – said it was a decision only Biden could make.

“I’m not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody, but her point is absolutely right. This is an issue not just for Democrats or Republicans, but the entire country has got to take seriously,” he told broadcaster CBS.

Biden has had a reputation in Washington for awkwardly touching the wives, mothers or daughters of senators during swearing-in ceremonies, and he came under criticism for massaging the shoulders of new Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s wife in 2015.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed on Fox News that Biden had a “a big problem”, adding that there was multiple footage of him behaving in a “creepy” way.

Donald Trump himself suffered a major embarrassment during the 2016 campaign when an old recording of him bragging about assaulting women was made public although he has since disputed whether it was actually his voice.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?
    79,048  148
    2
    		Explainer: What would Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth actually look like?
    41,567  110
    3
    		Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    35,089  18
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin council has awarded 'last-mile delivery' contracts to reduce congestion in the city
    321  0
    2
    		There has been a spike in managers buying into the multibillion-dollar life coaching business
    117  0
    The42
    1
    		'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    89,789  100
    2
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final
    72,494  15
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    55,044  35
    DailyEdge

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    CORK
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery
    LIMERICK
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie