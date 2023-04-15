Advertisement

Saturday 15 April 2023
Joe Biden says he'll make campaign announcement 'relatively soon'
He made the comments before getting on Air Force One this evening.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden said late on Friday he has decided to run for a second term and will announce his campaign “relatively soon.”

As he was about to board Air Force One, after giving his public address in Ballina, was asked about the 2024 election by reporters.

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”

“I told you my plan is to run again.”

Biden said he was anxious to get home.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saw Biden off from Ireland West Airport as he hailed a successful trip and said Ireland has an ally in the White House.

Speaking at Ireland West Airport late on Friday night, Varadkar said: “I thought the day went really well and tonight in Ballina was great.”

“I know a lot of work went into it by a lot of people behind the scenes, I am very grateful to them for all they have done.

“Ballina was looking amazing, really good crowds and it really had the feeling of a homecoming.

“Just really happy with how everything has gone and I know they are very happy on the US side as well.

“I said at the start of it I hoped it would enable us to cement Irish-US relations; they have never been better in my experience and I think that has been achieved.”

Varadkar said that the visit was not just about Biden exploring his family connections and heritage.

“There was a lot of business done too, it was a really big delegation, two cabinet secretaries, 15 to 20 members of congress, senior advisors, senior officials, so there were a huge number of other meetings happening around the place,” he said.

“For example agriculture ministers met to talk about food security and to talk about food prices, the Tanaiste met with Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken.

“At every level people were meeting their counterparts.”

Author
Christina Finn
