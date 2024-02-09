Advertisement
President Joe Biden pauses after speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, 8 Feb.
us presidential race

Poll: Is Joe Biden too old to run for US President?

Joe Biden’s memory has come under focus after the publication recent special counsel report raised concerns, which he has dismissed.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has insisted that his “memory is fine” at the age of 81, despite a critical special counsel report which described his recall as “hazy”, and “fuzzy”. 

The report was written by Republican Robert Hur, and it gives an assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government material. It suggested Biden had forgotten when his son died of cancer. 

Biden responded last night by saying that he had been offended by the question. He slammed the report as “extraneous commentary”. 

Biden’s gaffes have led to intense scrutiny from the US press, but his opponent Donald Trump is no spring chicken at 77, and some have said it is ageist to suggest someone can be “too old” to serve as US President. 

So, we want to know, do you think Biden is too old for the top job? 


Poll Results:

Yes, and Trump is also too old.  (1117)
Yes.  (502)
No, age shouldn't be a limitation. (106)
No.  (77)




Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
