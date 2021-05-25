#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing and backs sanctions

Belarusian TV yesterday broadcast a video of Roman Protasevich “confessing” to charges of organising mass unrest.

By AFP Tuesday 25 May 2021, 7:10 AM
1 hour ago 6,912 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447194
Roman Protasevich being arrested in Minsk in 2017
Image: Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images
Roman Protasevich being arrested in Minsk in 2017
Roman Protasevich being arrested in Minsk in 2017
Image: Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has slammed Belarus for the “outrageous” act of forcing a flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk where a dissident journalist onboard was arrested.

“This outrageous incident and the video Mr Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press,” Biden said in a statement last night, using an alternative spelling of the activist’s name, after Belarusian TV broadcast a video of Roman Protasevich “confessing” to charges of organising mass unrest.

“I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible,” Biden added.

Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying Protasevich (26) and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

EU leaders agreed yesterday to cut air links with Belarus, and the bloc said it would adopt further “targeted economic sanctions” against Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on opposition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney held separate meetings at Shannon Airport with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan yesterday.

The men discussed the situation in Belarus, among other issues.

Coveney tweeted that it was “great to meet” with the Secretary of State, who was on his way to Israel. He said they had “really constructive” discussions on Belarus, EU-US relations, the Middle East peace process and the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Related Read

24.05.21 EU leaders agree range of sanctions on Belarus over arrest of journalist, including air space ban for Belarusian flights

Coveney discussed similar issues with Sullivan, he said.

‘Confession’

The ‘confession’ footage showed Protasevich — who could face 15 years in jail — with dark markings on his forehead, saying he was being treated “according to the law”.

“The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenko regime,” Biden said.

The White House added that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to convey “the United States’ strong support for the demands of the Belarusian people for democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms”.

Air France this morning announced it is suspending all flights over Belarus airspace in line with the EU recommendation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The airline said in a statement it had “taken note” of the conclusions of yesterday’s EU summit and had suspended “until further notice” flights in Belarus airspace, adding that planes already in the air will have their flight plans modified.

© AFP 2021, with reporting by Órla Ryan 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie