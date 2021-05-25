Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing and backs sanctions

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has slammed Belarus for the “outrageous” act of forcing a flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk where a dissident journalist onboard was arrested.

“This outrageous incident and the video Mr Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press,” Biden said in a statement last night, using an alternative spelling of the activist’s name, after Belarusian TV broadcast a video of Roman Protasevich “confessing” to charges of organising mass unrest.

“I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible,” Biden added.

Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying Protasevich (26) and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

EU leaders agreed yesterday to cut air links with Belarus, and the bloc said it would adopt further “targeted economic sanctions” against Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on opposition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney held separate meetings at Shannon Airport with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan yesterday.

The men discussed the situation in Belarus, among other issues.

Great conversation with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense @simoncoveney today. We discussed Ireland’s role in the UN Security Council, the outrageous diversion of a Ryanair flight in Belarus to arrest a journalist, and shared foreign policy priorities. pic.twitter.com/8QsRVjoJ4g — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 24, 2021

Coveney tweeted that it was “great to meet” with the Secretary of State, who was on his way to Israel. He said they had “really constructive” discussions on Belarus, EU-US relations, the Middle East peace process and the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Had a very warm meeting with US National Security Adviser @JakeSullivan46 tonight in @ShannonAirport - covered #Brexit, NI, MEPP, #Syria, #Belarus, EU/US relations, Cyber, bilateral relations & of course his family in Skibbereen.

🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NONjyuGCkO — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 24, 2021

Coveney discussed similar issues with Sullivan, he said.

‘Confession’

The ‘confession’ footage showed Protasevich — who could face 15 years in jail — with dark markings on his forehead, saying he was being treated “according to the law”.

“The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenko regime,” Biden said.

The White House added that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to convey “the United States’ strong support for the demands of the Belarusian people for democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms”.

Air France this morning announced it is suspending all flights over Belarus airspace in line with the EU recommendation.

The airline said in a statement it had “taken note” of the conclusions of yesterday’s EU summit and had suspended “until further notice” flights in Belarus airspace, adding that planes already in the air will have their flight plans modified.

- © AFP 2021, with reporting by Órla Ryan