This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Biden proposes 'Buy American' campaign to bolster US firms

The former vice-president has called for $700 million to be spent on supporting manufacturing and technology firms.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,764 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145912
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA

DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden has proposed sweeping new uses of the state’s regulatory and spending power to bolster US manufacturing and technology firms.

The former vice-president has called for a €400 billion  (€353 billion), four-year increase in government purchasing of US-based goods and services plus $300 billion (€265 billion) in new research and development in American technology concerns.

Among other policies expected to be announced in an economic pitch today, he proposes tightening current “Buy American” laws that are intended to benefit US firms but can be easily circumvented by government agencies.

An outline released by Biden’s campaign also touts his long-standing promises to strengthen workers’ collective bargaining rights and repeal Republican-backed tax breaks for US corporations that move jobs overseas.

The former vice-president will discuss the proposals today at a factory in Pennsylvania. It is the first of a series of addresses Biden plans as he shifts his line of attack against incumbent president Donald Trump to the economy.

Biden will continue in coming weeks with an energy plan to combat the climate crisis and a third package on what the campaign has dubbed the “caring economy”, with a focus on making childcare and elder care more affordable and less of an impediment to working-age Americans.

Campaign aides told reporters all of his policies will target immediate recovery from the pandemic recession and address systemic inequalities Biden says are “laid bare” by the nation’s ongoing challenges with racism.

“What’s going on here, we need to build back, not just to where we were but build back better than we’ve ever been,” Biden told the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers yesterday.

We’re going to take a monumental step forward for the prosperity, power, safety and dignity of all American workers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Democrat’s agenda carries at least some rhetorical echoes of Trump’s “America First” philosophy but the former vice-president’s aides describe his approach as more coherent.

They cast Trump’s imposition of tariffs and uneven trade negotiations with other nations as a slapdash isolationism compromised further by tax policies that enrich multinational corporations.

Biden’s campaign also pointed to a rise in foreign procurement and continued outsourcing of jobs by US-based corporations during Trump’s presidency.

Republicans nonetheless have made clear they will attack Biden on trade and the economy, framing the Democratic establishment figure as a tool of the far left on taxes and a willing participant in decades of trade policy that gutted American workers. Trump has also lampooned Biden as “weak on China”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie