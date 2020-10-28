#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Joe Biden casts his US election ballot in Delaware

The US Presidential nominee and his wife joined 74 million Americans in voting early in the election.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 8:36 PM
Image:Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association
US PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US presidential race today in Delaware, six days before the end of a turbulent campaign pitting him against incumbent Donald Trump.

The former vice president entered the Delaware State Building in Wilmington where he joined the record number of Americans who have voted early or by mail  – 74 million as of today  – as people seek to avoid crowded polling stations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly before voting Biden said he hoped he and other Democrats on the ballot would get elected so that they can “change things” and “make it better” for everyday Americans.

Tweet by @Joe Biden Source: Joe Biden/Twitter

 
Former president Barack Obama will join Biden on the campaign trail on Saturday in Michigan, the Democratic candidate’s team said, as Biden deploys his top surrogate in the closing days of the election.

In their first in-person campaign appearance together since Biden won the Democratic nomination, the popular Obama will join his former vice president in the critical swing state “to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country,” the campaign said in a statement.

Obama in the past week has appeared solo for Biden at drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania and Florida  – two states that President Donald Trump won in 2016 but are up for grabs this year  -  warning Biden supporters against complacency and urging them to vote early.

AFP

