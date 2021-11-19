#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 19 November 2021
White House: Biden to transfer power to VP while under anaesthesia for colonoscopy

It’s as part of a regular health check, the White House said.

By AFP Friday 19 Nov 2021, 2:44 PM
48 minutes ago 6,160 Views 27 Comments
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the “brief” time today he is under anaesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a regular health check, the White House said.

“President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

