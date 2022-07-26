Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 26 July 2022
Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after contracting Covid

The 79-year-old president said his voice is still raspy and he still has nasal congestion, but he is ‘on my way to fully recovered, God willing’.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,107 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826005
Image: PA
Image: PA

President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

The White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants.

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Mr Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he has been receiving each evening.

He also said he has been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.

“My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Mr Biden said. Shortly before 7am, he said he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest”.

First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Mr Biden said his voice is still raspy and he still has nasal congestion, but he is “on my way to fully recovered, God willing”.

“I’m not keeping the same hours, but I’m meeting all my requirements that have come before me,” he said.

It was Mr Biden’s first public appearance since Friday. Although his voice was deeper and raspier than normal, a deep and persistent cough was all but gone.

He is also expected to deliver pre-recorded remarks to the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando.

The vaccine summit on Tuesday, which involves top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge of infections from BA.5, a variant that is an offshoot of the Omicron strain.

Although the current generation of vaccines, plus antiviral drugs, have helped prevent hospital admissions and deaths, there are hopes that new versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

The president was likely infected by the BA.5 variant, and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note from his doctor, released on Monday, said his symptoms have “almost completely resolved”.

Dr Kevin O’Connor also wrote that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal”.

Mr Biden has been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and he plans to remain isolated in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor wrote.

