Joe Biden re-enters isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, though he “continues to feel quite well,” his White House doctor said today.

Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum.

Advertisement

“This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity,” O’Connor wrote, referring to a situation in which patients treated with the drug Paxlovid – as Biden was – clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.

Biden came out of isolation on Wednesday after two negative antigen tests.

He initially tested positive for the virus last week, experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

© AFP 2022