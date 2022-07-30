Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 30 July 2022
Joe Biden re-enters isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 again

The US president contracted the virus last week but came out of isolation on Wednesday after returning two negative antigens.

By AFP Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 8:06 PM
48 minutes ago 7,936 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829937
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, though he “continues to feel quite well,” his White House doctor said today.

Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum.

“This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity,” O’Connor wrote, referring to a situation in which patients treated with the drug Paxlovid – as Biden was – clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.

Biden came out of isolation on Wednesday after two negative antigen tests.

He initially tested positive for the virus last week, experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

