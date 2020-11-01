#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Joe Biden and Donald Trump criss-cross key states in final hours of the campaign

Joe Biden still retains a lead ahead of Trump, according to the polls.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 7:04 PM
Donald Trump campaigning in Michigan.
Image: Evan Vucci
Donald Trump campaigning in Michigan.
Donald Trump campaigning in Michigan.
Image: Evan Vucci

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has braved a stiff wind as he began a hectic last 48 hours of campaigning, with the first of 10 rallies in two days.

The president made light of the inclement weather as he rallied thousands of supporters in Michigan.

Trump took the stage today in Washington Township and told the crowd: “It’s freezing out here.”

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Democrat Joe Biden was in the state yesterday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among black voters.

Trump expressed confidence and said of Biden: “I don’t think he knows he’s losing.”

It is the first stop of Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign.

On Sunday, he is also visiting Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Biden

Biden is spending the final Sunday before election day rallying voters in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania.

Biden was making two stops in Philadelphia today, an appearance at a Baptist church for a Souls To The Polls event, and a rally in Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in the town centre.

election-2020-biden Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Detroit. Source: Andrew Harnik

Biden’s return to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver Trump the White House four years ago.

Biden has visited Pennsylvania more times than any other battleground state this cycle, and Philadelphia remains a key base of Democratic support in the state.

Biden and the rest of his top surrogates, his wife Jill, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also fan out across the state on Monday.

While Biden’s campaign argues the Democrat can still win without Pennsylvania, Trump’s path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes.

The president has made Pennsylvania a priority as well, he held four rallies across the state on Saturday, and will return on Monday for a campaign event in Scranton, Biden’s hometown.

Press Association

