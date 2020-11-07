#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Joe Biden wins election to become 46th President of United States

Kamala Harris is set to be vice president.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 4:29 PM
15 minutes ago 22,248 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252718
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Image: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Press Association Images
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Image: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Press Association Images

JOE BIDEN HAS been elected president of the United States.

Biden has an unassailable lead in the contest with incumbent Donald Trump, claiming enough states to secure the required number of electoral college votes.

The key swing state of Pennsylvania brought Biden past the crucial 270 number. 

After the result of a batch of 3,000 votes were announced this afternoon in Pennsylvania, Biden increased his lead to 49.6% in the state over 49.1% for Trump.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes puts Biden at 284 to Trump’s 214, with Biden expected to pick up more from the states of Nevada and Georgia which, among others, are still tallying their votes. 

The victory means Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, and the oldest to take up the office. The Democrat turns 78 years old later this month.

Trump has already cried foul, as had been widely expected, and alleged that the Democrats “stole” the election. 

Trump has already said he wants a recount in Wisconsin. He also said he was unhappy with how the votes were being counted in Pennsylvania.

Related Reads

07.11.20 US Election: Here are the main points to know today
07.11.20 LIVE: Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States

This means that it could be weeks before Biden’s victory is officially confirmed due to legal challenges.  

Biden’s victory comes following his third tilt at the White House, after previous runs in 2008 and 1988. 

Biden will become the 14th former vice president to go on to become president, having served two terms as vice president to Barack Obama.

Obama has frequently said that choosing Biden as a running mate was the best decision of his presidency and in 2017 he rewarded Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biden is on the record as stating he regretted not running to succeed Obama in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was defeated by Trump. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Biden’s victory also means that Senator Kamala Harris is to become the first female vice president, and the first person of colour to hold the office of vice president.

Additional reporting by Christine Bohan, Órla Ryan and Lauren Boland

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie