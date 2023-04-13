LIVE: Biden to meet Michael D Higgins in first of public engagements in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has a busy day with a series of engagements in Dublin today.
He will make trips to Áras an Uachtaráin, Leinster House and Dublin Castle.
The main event today – scheduled for just before 4pm – will be his address to the Joint Houses of the Oireachtas.
We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen throughout the day here.
A tweet from the official @POTUS Twitter account this morning:
Thanks for welcoming me home, Dundalk. pic.twitter.com/75Gx5VmQs5— President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2023
Here’s a look at the Irish and American delegations for the Áras visit today:
And here’s the American side, led up by Secretary of State Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/eWkR7kHqJz— Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) April 13, 2023
Our political reporter Tadgh McNally was on the scene in Dundalk yesterday for Biden’s visit.
US President Joe Biden meeting and greeting with the people of Dundalk this evening @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/RdcBe9yjRt— Tadgh McNally (@TadghMcN) April 12, 2023
Biden has a busy day with numerous engagements in Dublin.
Because of that, road closures in and around Dublin, and in particular, Leinster House, will be disruptive.
The Phoenix Park will be closed to the public until 5pm today as a security measure for the visit.
Earlsfort Terrace remains closed to traffic until Saturday, while road closures in the following areas will remain in place until this evening:
Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will also be closed from 8am this morning.
Members of the public travelling in the affected areas are being asked by An Garda Síochána to plan their journeys to ensure they leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.
Read more about traffic plans and planned road closures in Dublin City today while @POTUS Biden continues his visit:https://t.co/plYRYTAqpn pic.twitter.com/52p8NvSZaN— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2023
US National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters earlier that Biden was not “kept away” from people in Northern Ireland, adding that it was a “briefer stop” than his visit to the Republic of Ireland.
“The president had the opportunity to engage with the leaders of the parties ahead of the speech and others.
“I can say, as one who sat in the motorcade for about an hour before we left after the speech, the president was on the rope line in Belfast for I think almost an hour, engaging with virtually everybody, it seemed, that was sitting there.”
She said a “broad cross-section of people” had been invited to that event.
“The president really enjoyed his time in Belfast.”
Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy has told Sky News that “it’s great” that Biden is visiting Ireland.
“We’re here to welcome him home to Ireland.”
"He really loves the fact that he has his Irish heritage here."— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2023
Lord Mayor of Dublin @caroline1conroy tells @KayBurley "it's great" that Joe Biden is visiting and says "we're here to welcome him home to Ireland".https://t.co/dOcgpoSEcr
📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/s7bOcnOezw
Irish media in position for the signing of the visitors’ book with about an hour to go before the arrival. US media still to arrive in this location@thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/NPQsl28UOv— Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) April 13, 2023
While speaking to the crowd in the Windsor bar in Co Louth yesterday evening, Biden appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland, the ‘Black and Tans’.
The White House has this morning played down his remarks.
NSC senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat said it was “very clear” to Irish rugby fans that Biden was referring to the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks when he made a mistaken reference to “the Black and Tans”.
Asked if he realised his mistake, Sloat said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”
Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney, who had played in the rugby union match being discussed.
The White House has also corrected Biden’s reference yesterday in an official transcript.
The White House has corrected President Biden's reference to the "Black and Tans" yesterday in an official transcript, when he meant to say Rob Kearney had beaten the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/mQyRn9GF7f— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) April 13, 2023
Our reporter Lauren Boland is at Áras an Uachtaráin ahead of Biden’s meeting with President Higgins.
Media arriving at Áras an Uachtaráin ahead of President Biden’s meeting with President Higgins this morning— Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) April 13, 2023
The weather has done a 180 compared to the downpours in Louth yesterday ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6gHo4ENl4B
While there has been a mostly positive reaction to Biden’s visit, it has drawn some criticism.
People Before Profit in particular have stated their opposition to Biden’s arrival in Ireland, with protests planned along with a boycott of the US President’s address to the Oireachtas.
PBP TDs won't be attending Joe Biden's speech at Leinster House on Thursday.— Paul Murphy 🏳️⚧️ (@paulmurphy_TD) April 11, 2023
Biden is a warmonger who provides huge military support to both Israel and Saudi Arabia. The US military is one of the world's largest climate polluter.
No to Biden, No to NATO, Defend Neutrality.
Asked about the party’s planned boycott of Biden’s speech, Sloat said the US President is looking forward to meeting the leaders of the main political parties in Ireland.
“He has received an incredibly warm welcome here in Ireland,” she said.
“He is very much appreciative of the invitation to address the houses of parliament today.”
She said it was a “historic opportunity” for Biden to set out his views to the Irish people.
Asked about a reference to the contribution of Ulster Scots to the development of the US in Mr Biden’s Ulster University speech, Sloat said the president had spoken about this before.
Asked if it was a response to an allegation that Biden was “anti-British”, Sloat said: “We were coming with an even-handed and balanced message.
“If you look at the president’s own track record, he has a history of engaging with unionist and nationalist leaders, British and Irish leaders.
“So I think that’s what the president’s track record and remarks in his speech reflected.”
US National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat spoke with travelling US media this morning about Joe Biden’s trip so far.
She said that his message to both President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was likely to be around “strengthening bonds” between Ireland and the US.
Sloat added that the war in Ukraine was also likely to be high on the agenda today, given Ireland’s support for the country since the invasion began.
A quick recap on what Biden got up to yesterday…
Biden arrived in the Republic yesterday afternoon after beginning his day in Belfast with a sit down meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
He also gave a speech at the new Ulster University campus, before flying into Dublin.
Biden stopped at an airport fire station just off the tarmac, where he delivered brief remarks to a crowd of about 250 US embassy officials and their young children.
After leaving Dublin Airport, Biden made his way to Dundalk and Carlingford, where he braved the Irish weather and met with locals.
“Feels like home,” Biden said as he entered the Windsor bar in Dundalk yesterday evening.
While speaking to the crowd in the bar, Biden also appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland, the ‘Black and Tans’, during a speech in Co Louth.
The US president also paid tribute to the people of Dundalk and the County of Louth – and commented how Carlingford Castle was likely the last sight of the locality as his family fled the Famine and emigrated to the US.
Biden’s great-grandfather, James Finnegan, emigrated from Louth as a child in 1850.
So, to kick things off, let’s take a look at what Biden is getting up to today.
At 11am, Biden will meet with President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, where the US president will participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ring the Peace Bell.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also meet with Biden at lunchtime at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park. After, the President will attend a youth Gaelic sports demonstration.
Biden will deliver an address to the Oireachtas just before 4pm today.
Following his address at Leinster House, Biden will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here.
Welcome to our liveblog on the second full day of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Ireland.
We’ll bring you all the latest on his visit throughout the day.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site