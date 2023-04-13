LIVE: Biden to meet Michael D Higgins in first of public engagements in Dublin

Traffic disruption

Biden has a busy day with numerous engagements in Dublin.

Because of that, road closures in and around Dublin, and in particular, Leinster House, will be disruptive.

The Phoenix Park will be closed to the public until 5pm today as a security measure for the visit.

Earlsfort Terrace remains closed to traffic until Saturday, while road closures in the following areas will remain in place until this evening:

Kildare Street

Molesworth St

Merrion Street

Merrion St Upper

Fitzwilliam Lane

School House Lane

Merrion Sq West

Merrion Sq South

Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will also be closed from 8am this morning.

Members of the public travelling in the affected areas are being asked by An Garda Síochána to plan their journeys to ensure they leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.