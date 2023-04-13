Advertisement

Thursday 13 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo US President Joe Biden during his visit to Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday
LIVE: Biden to meet Michael D Higgins in first of public engagements in Dublin
Biden will deliver an address to the Oireachtas just before 4pm today.
58 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has a busy day with a series of engagements in Dublin today. 

He will make trips to Áras an Uachtaráin, Leinster House and Dublin Castle.

The main event today – scheduled for just before 4pm – will be his address to the Joint Houses of the Oireachtas. 

We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen throughout the day here. 

21 minutes ago 10:25AM

Here’s a look at the Irish and American delegations for the Áras visit today: 

25 minutes ago 10:20AM

Our political reporter Tadgh McNally was on the scene in Dundalk yesterday for Biden’s visit. 

27 minutes ago 10:18AM
Traffic disruption

Biden has a busy day with numerous engagements in Dublin. 

Because of that, road closures in and around Dublin, and in particular, Leinster House, will be disruptive. 

The Phoenix Park will be closed to the public until 5pm today as a security measure for the visit.

Earlsfort Terrace remains closed to traffic until Saturday, while road closures in the following areas will remain in place until this evening:

  • Kildare Street
  • Molesworth St
  • Merrion Street
  • Merrion St Upper
  • Fitzwilliam Lane
  • School House Lane
  • Merrion Sq West
  • Merrion Sq South

Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will also be closed from 8am this morning. 

Members of the public travelling in the affected areas are being asked by An Garda Síochána to plan their journeys to ensure they leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays. 

29 minutes ago 10:16AM

US National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters earlier that Biden was not “kept away” from people in Northern Ireland, adding that it was a “briefer stop” than his visit to the Republic of Ireland.

“The president had the opportunity to engage with the leaders of the parties ahead of the speech and others.

“I can say, as one who sat in the motorcade for about an hour before we left after the speech, the president was on the rope line in Belfast for I think almost an hour, engaging with virtually everybody, it seemed, that was sitting there.”

She said a “broad cross-section of people” had been invited to that event.

“The president really enjoyed his time in Belfast.”

31 minutes ago 10:14AM

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy has told Sky News that “it’s great” that Biden is visiting Ireland.

“We’re here to welcome him home to Ireland.” 

35 minutes ago 10:10AM

While speaking to the crowd in the Windsor bar in Co Louth yesterday evening, Biden appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland, the ‘Black and Tans’.

The White House has this morning played down his remarks. 

NSC senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat said it was “very clear” to Irish rugby fans that Biden was referring to the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks when he made a mistaken reference to “the Black and Tans”.

Asked if he realised his mistake, Sloat said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”

Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney, who had played in the rugby union match being discussed.

The White House has also corrected Biden’s reference yesterday in an official transcript. 

42 minutes ago 10:03AM

Our reporter Lauren Boland is at Áras an Uachtaráin ahead of Biden’s meeting with President Higgins. 

44 minutes ago 10:01AM

While there has been a mostly positive reaction to Biden’s visit, it has drawn some criticism.

People Before Profit in particular have stated their opposition to Biden’s arrival in Ireland, with protests planned along with a boycott of the US President’s address to the Oireachtas.

Asked about the party’s planned boycott of Biden’s speech, Sloat said the US President is looking forward to meeting the leaders of the main political parties in Ireland.

“He has received an incredibly warm welcome here in Ireland,” she said. 

“He is very much appreciative of the invitation to address the houses of parliament today.”

She said it was a “historic opportunity” for Biden to set out his views to the Irish people.

46 minutes ago 9:59AM

Asked about a reference to the contribution of Ulster Scots to the development of the US in Mr Biden’s Ulster University speech, Sloat said the president had spoken about this before.

Asked if it was a response to an allegation that Biden was “anti-British”, Sloat said: “We were coming with an even-handed and balanced message.

“If you look at the president’s own track record, he has a history of engaging with unionist and nationalist leaders, British and Irish leaders.

“So I think that’s what the president’s track record and remarks in his speech reflected.”

48 minutes ago 9:57AM

Screenshot 2023-04-13 095643 Screengrab / YouTube US National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat Screengrab / YouTube / YouTube

US National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat spoke with travelling US media this morning about Joe Biden’s trip so far.

She said that his message to both President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was likely to be around “strengthening bonds” between Ireland and the US.

Sloat added that the war in Ukraine was also likely to be high on the agenda today, given Ireland’s support for the country since the invasion began.

54 minutes ago 9:51AM

A quick recap on what Biden got up to yesterday…

Biden arrived in the Republic yesterday afternoon after beginning his day in Belfast with a sit down meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He also gave a speech at the new Ulster University campus, before flying into Dublin.

us-president-joe-biden-delivers-his-keynote-speech-at-ulster-university-in-belfast-during-his-visit-to-the-island-of-ireland-picture-date-wednesday-april-12-2023 Alamy Stock Photo US President Joe Biden delivering his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast Alamy Stock Photo

Biden stopped at an airport fire station just off the tarmac, where he delivered brief remarks to a crowd of about 250 US embassy officials and their young children.

After leaving Dublin Airport, Biden made his way to Dundalk and Carlingford, where he braved the Irish weather and met with locals.

“Feels like home,” Biden said as he entered the Windsor bar in Dundalk yesterday evening.

handout-photo-issued-by-government-of-ireland-of-us-president-joe-biden-right-at-the-windsor-with-tanaiste-michael-martin-in-dundalk-co-louth-during-his-trip-to-the-island-of-ireland-picture-date Alamy Stock Photo US President Joe Biden at The Windsor with Tanaiste Michael Martin in Dundalk, Co Louth Alamy Stock Photo

While speaking to the crowd in the bar, Biden also appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland, the ‘Black and Tans’, during a speech in Co Louth.

The US president also paid tribute to the people of Dundalk and the County of Louth – and commented how Carlingford Castle was likely the last sight of the locality as his family fled the Famine and emigrated to the US.

Biden’s great-grandfather, James Finnegan, emigrated from Louth as a child in 1850.

58 minutes ago 9:47AM

So, to kick things off, let’s take a look at what Biden is getting up to today. 

At 11am, Biden will meet with President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, where the US president will participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ring the Peace Bell.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also meet with Biden at lunchtime at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park. After, the President will attend a youth Gaelic sports demonstration.

Biden will deliver an address to the Oireachtas just before 4pm today.

Following his address at Leinster House, Biden will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

58 minutes ago 9:47AM

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. 

Welcome to our liveblog on the second full day of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Ireland. 

We’ll bring you all the latest on his visit throughout the day. 

