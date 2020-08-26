Your evening longread: Can Joe Biden become US president?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Joe Biden

Here’s a long and detailed profile of Joe Biden, the type of Presidency he promises, and how he plans to get there.

(The New Yorker, approx 62 mins reading time)

The implications of age, in one form or another, hover over the Presidential race. Trump took office as the oldest President in history; he is now seventy-four. To deflect questions about his mental acuity, he and his allies present Biden as senile, a theme that dominates right-wing TV and Twitter. Biden sees little of it; he doesn’t look at social media. If there is something big, his staff will include a tweet in the morning roundup of news that he reads on his phone. But, he said, “I don’t look at a lot of the comments. I spend the time trying to focus on the trouble people are in right now.”