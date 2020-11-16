#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

Joe Biden warns 'more people may die' from Covid-19 if Trump refuses to concede US election

Trump continues to insist that he has won the US election.

By AFP Monday 16 Nov 2020, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 6,886 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5269261
Image: C-Span/PA
Image: C-Span/PA

US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden has warned that “more people may die” without immediate co-ordination on fighting the coronavirus pandemic if Donald Trump refuses to accept the country’s election result.

The incoming president expressed frustration about Trump’s refusal so far to co-operate on the White House transition process.

He warned that US deaths from Covid-19 could increase if issues like distributing vaccines to Americans as quickly as possible were hampered by the transition.

“If we have to wait until [inauguration day] 20 January to start that planning, it puts us behind for a month, a month and a half,” he said.

“And so it’s important that there be coordination now — now, or as rapidly as we can get that done.”

Nearly two weeks after the presidential election, Trump has insisted that he won and has made unsubstantiated claims of mass fraud even as Biden had unassailable leads in key states and a major edge in the popular vote.

While Biden is set to take over on 20 January regardless of whether Trump admits defeat, the General Services Administration – the usually low-profile agency that manages the federal bureaucracy – has refused to certify Biden as the winner.

The move has resulted in Biden being denied classified briefings and resources for the transition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, US national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who coordinates all national security matters at the White House, today promised a smooth transition to a new administration under Biden.

O’Brien noted that the United States has had “peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods”, saying the Biden campaign had “very professional folks” capable of taking over.

“They deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” he said.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie