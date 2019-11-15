This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea calls Joe Biden 'rabid dog' that 'must be beaten to death'

It was not immediately clear what had provoked Pyongyang’s attack.

By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:12 AM
34 minutes ago 2,663 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892681
Presidential candidate Joe Biden
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Presidential candidate Joe Biden
Presidential candidate Joe Biden
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NORTH KOREA HAS launched a visceral diatribe against US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president a “rabid dog”.

Pyongyang is renowned for its vitriol, but the verbal deluge was unusually ferocious even by its own standards.

Biden ”had the temerity to dare slander the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK”, the North’s official KCNA news agency said, referring to the country by its official name.

“Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about,” it went on.

“They must be beaten to death with a stick. Doing so will be beneficial for the US also,” it added.

It was not immediately clear what had provoked Pyongyang’s ire, but Biden’s campaign released an ad this week condemning Trump’s foreign policy, saying that “dictators and tyrants are praised, our allies pushed aside”.

The voiceover says the word “tyrants” at the exact moment a picture appears of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands at their Singapore summit last year.

KCNA appeared to cite one of Trump’s favoured insults for the candidate – “Sleepy Joe” – when it said Americans called him “Biden not awakened from a sleep”.

Biden had shown “a sign of the final stage of dementia”, KCNA added.

“It seems time has come for him to depart his life.”

KCNA misspelled the candidate’s name as “Baiden” throughout, seemingly reflecting the spelling used in the Korean alphabet.

It is not the first time the North has condemned Biden. In May it called him an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ” days after he called Kim a “dictator” and “tyrant”. 

The rhetoric underscores its “impatience” with any criticism of Kim, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.

“Pyongyang has always loathed hearing its leadership labelled as tyrant or dictator by the outside world,” he said. 

The invective against Biden was “pretty high on the scale”, North Korean propaganda specialist Mason Richey of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies told AFP, highlighting the multiple repetitions of the “beating the dog” trope.

Trump himself has also been the target of Pyongyang’s anger at times.

In 2017, the two leaders traded personal insults and threats of war before the diplomatic rapprochement that has seen them meet three times and Trump repeatedly proclaim their personal friendship, although nuclear negotiations remain deadlocked.

As tensions mounted, Kim called Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard” whom he would “tame with fire”, while KCNA also branded him a “rabid dog”.

KCNA used the same Korean word previously translated as “dotard” in its article Thursday, although the epithet did not appear in the official English version.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie