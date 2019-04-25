Joe Biden is officially running for US president

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019 Source: Joe Biden /Twitter

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT Joe Biden has announced that he’s running as a candidate in the US presidential election in 2020.

The former Delaware senator announced his candidacy on Twitter this morning:

Biden will be running against the current US President Donald Trump, who will be aiming for a second term in office, as well as former US presidential candidate, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.