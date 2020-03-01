This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Comeback kid: Joe Biden secures big win in South Carolina to vault back into White House race

The former vice presidente will hope to take this momentum into Super Tuesday.

By AFP Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 4,566 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028079
Biden speaks to supporters in South Carolina last night.
Image: PA Images
Biden speaks to supporters in South Carolina last night.
Biden speaks to supporters in South Carolina last night.
Image: PA Images

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT Joe Biden notched up a resounding win in the South Carolina primary yesterday, reviving his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and positioning him as the leading rival to frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

The victory, powered by support from African-American voters, was the 77-year-old Biden’s first in the race and may give him momentum going into Super Tuesday next week, when 14 states go to the polls.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” Biden told hundreds of supporters at a victory rally in the South Carolina capital Columbia.

“You’ve launched our campaign on the path to defeating Donald Trump,” he said.

“We have the option of winning big or losing big,” Biden added in a dig at Sanders’ prospects against Trump in November’s election.

With 99% of the ballots counted, Biden had 48.4% to 20% for the 78-year-old Senator Sanders, a self-described “democratic socialist.”

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who spent a whopping $23 million on advertising in South Carolina, was next with 11.4% but announced he was quitting the race even before the final results were published.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been challenging Biden for the centrist vote, had 8% while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had 7%.

A victory in South Carolina, where African-Americans make up around 60% of the Democratic primary electorate, was seen as crucial to Biden’s hopes of reviving his flagging campaign.

Sanders has been the clear leader in the overall race, winning two of the first three contests and finishing in a virtual tie in Iowa with the 38-year-old Buttigieg.

South Carolina was seen as a key test of Sanders’ support among African-Americans — crucial to a Democratic victory in November — but he only received the backing of around 15% of black voters while Biden received 60% according to exit polls.

‘Slingshot’

Biden finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and second in Nevada, and desperately needed a win in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday, which decides a third of the delegates who formally choose the Democratic nominee at the July party convention.

“The biggest question is whether this will slingshot Joe Biden into victory in some Super Tuesday states,” said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

Source: CNN/YouTube

Sabato said Biden’s primary win — his first in three attempts at securing the Democratic presidential nomination — also increases the pressure on the other centrist candidates to leave the race.

Buttigieg, Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Michael Bloomberg have all made it clear they will stick around at least through Super Tuesday.

“Super Tuesday is three days away and we’re looking forward to these big contests,” Warren, who has been challenging Sanders for the progressive vote, told supporters at a campaign rally in Texas.

Sanders congratulated Biden on his victory at a campaign rally in Virginia but was confident of victory in the next primaries.

“The people on Super Tuesday and after are going to support this campaign,” he said. “We are a movement of millions of people.”

Sanders also dismissed Democratic establishment fears that he would lose against Trump, noting that dozens of polls have him beating the Republican incumbent.

Related Read

29.02.20 Why is Super Tuesday so super and what will it tell us about the White House race?

‘I can’t wait’

Trump also praised Biden’s victory and called on Bloomberg to quit the race.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” the president tweeted.

The Bloomberg campaign, which has invested heavily in the Super Tuesday races, noted that the former New York mayor was not on the ballot in South Carolina.

Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, was the favorite in South Carolina, the first state with a substantial African-American electorate to hold a primary contest.

Real estate agent Betty Malone attended the Biden victory rally and said she expected his South Carolina win would be followed by more victories next week.

“I can’t wait for Super Tuesday to see him win all of those, every last one of those,” Malone said.

Despite his South Carolina win, Biden may well face a Sanders buzzsaw on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who narrowly lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016, is leading in nine of the 14 states to vote on Tuesday including California and Texas, the two biggest prizes.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie