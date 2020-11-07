Joe Biden: "The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story"

JOE BIDEN MADE an address to the American people to discuss his mandate as president of the United States.

Speaking from a stage in Wilmington, Delaware, he spoke of winning the election with historic support while acknowledging that no final declaration has been made yet.

“The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story,” he said.

“We’re going to win this race with a clear majority with a nation behind us.”

He claimed he is going to win Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada – all states still being counted but where he has leads.

24 hours (ago), we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead, and we’re going to win that state.

24 hours ago, we were behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win Pennsylvania. Now we’re ahead, we’re winning in Arizona, winning in Nevada, in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada.”

“We’re on track to 300 electoral college votes, and look at the national numbers.”

With counting still ongoing, the Biden/Kamala Harris ticket has broken voting records.

“We’ve gotten over 74 million votes, that’s more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the United States of America.

And our vote total is still growing. We’re beating Donald Trump by over four million votes and that’s a margin that’s still growing as well.”

He hailed the Democratic party for winning Arizona and Georgia back from Republicans, and for rebuilding the Blue Wall in the mid-west that “crumbled just four years ago”.

In a defence of the electoral process, he said that tallies “aren’t not just number”.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow and as slow as it goes it can be numbing.

But never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers, they represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard.

“And what’s becoming clear each hour is that a record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions chose change over more of the same. They’ve given us a mandate for action, on Covid, the economy, climate change, systemic racism.”

He said that he and Harris had held meetings with scientists today to start their work around the pandemic. He cautioned that America could see daily cases skyrocket, and that there could be a situation where 200,000 cases are being reported each day.

Today, 125,000 positive cases were reported.

Finally, Biden appealed for calm and patience while the counting continues.

“I know tensions can be high after a tough election like the one we’ve had,” he said. “But we need to remain calm. Patient. And let the process work out as we count all the votes.

We are proving again what we have proved for 244 years in this country: Democracy works. Your vote will be counted.

“I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen.

“No matter who you voted for, I’m certain of one thing: The vast majority of the 150 million Americans who voted want to get the vitriol out of our politics. We’re certainly not going to agree on a lot of the issues but we can at least agree to be civil to one another.

“We have to put the anger – and the demonisation – behind us.”