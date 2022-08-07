Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 7 August 2022
Biden out of isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

The US President had tested positive for Covid and returned to isolation on 30 July.

By AFP Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 2:17 PM
Biden boarded a helicopter which then flew him to his beach home in Delaware
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is out of isolation today, after testing negative for Covid-19 for a second day in a row, the first time he was able to leave the White House since 20 July.

Biden (79) had tested positive for Covid and returned to isolation on 30 July, in a result doctors attributed to “rebound” positivity from his earlier bout of the illness.

“I’m feeling good,” the smiling president told pool reporters at the White House as he boarded a helicopter which then flew him to his beach home in Delaware.

He was also optimistic about a sweeping climate and health care bill that is being debated in the Senate overnight, telling reporters: “I think it’s going to pass.”

The president “will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel”, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement announcing the negative test.

According to Biden’s official schedule he is set to travel to the southern state of Kentucky, the scene of devastating floods, on Monday.

© AFP 2022 

