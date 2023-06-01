Joe Biden trips and tumbles on stage after delivering address at military academy

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden took a face-first tumble today after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but the White House has said he is “fine”.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage after delivering remarks at the US Air Force Academy commencement, but the White House said he was not hurt https://t.co/On80l4oGZr pic.twitter.com/njXpMp7Z8I — Bloomberg (@business) June 1, 2023

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

The White House Director of Communications Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter this evening that Biden is “fine”.

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot.

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor’s report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

