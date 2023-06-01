Advertisement

Thursday 1 June 2023
Andrew Harnik/PA
# Rough and Tumble
Joe Biden trips and tumbles on stage after delivering address at military academy
The White House said the US president is ‘fine’.
59 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden took a face-first tumble today after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but the White House has said he is “fine”.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

embedded7a8c06fddce24efb848e3ef53d850fae PA PA

The White House Director of Communications Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter this evening that Biden is “fine”.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot.

embeddede47adae5aa9d4707a48791d90a7df3fb PA PA

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor’s report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

© AFP 2023

