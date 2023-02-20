'The world stands with you': More military aid for Ukraine as Biden makes surprise Kyiv visit

Office of the Ukrainian President US President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today Office of the Ukrainian President

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has made a surprise visit to Kyiv today to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The visit by Biden comes ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022.

In a statement this morning, Biden confirmed that he had arrived in Ukraine and he would “reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.”

Biden confirmed that the US would be providing additional military support to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and new air surveillance radar.

This additional military support is valued at approximately $500 million (€467 million).

He added that an additional package of sanctions against both “elites and companies” that are currently attempting to bypass existing sanctions will be rolled out.

Zelenskyy has welcomed the visit by Biden today, writing on Telegram that his visit is “an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians”.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was “fighting for the liberties of the world”.

“This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance,” said Zelenskyy, referring to Biden’s visit.

“Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia.”

Biden told reporters that both the US and the world stands with Ukraine as the anniversary of the war approaches.

“One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.

“We have every confidence that you’re going to continue to prevail.”

There had been no prior indication that Biden was due to travel to Ukraine, but it follows a high-profile visit by Zelenskyy to the UK, France and Belgium earlier this month.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

However, photos and videos posted on social media in recent hours have shown the US President walking the streets of Kyiv with the Ukrainian President while air raid sirens ring out in the background.

Earlier this morning, Biden joined Zelenskyy in a wreath laying at the Wall of Remembrance in the city, which honours Ukrainian soldiers who have died during the war.

Additional reporting by AFP