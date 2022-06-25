#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades

While Joe Biden says it falls short of what’s really needed, he added that it will “save lives.”

By AFP Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,532 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799970
President Joe Biden arrives to sign into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill.
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais
President Joe Biden arrives to sign into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill.
President Joe Biden arrives to sign into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill.
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN on Saturday signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what’s really needed it will “save lives.”

“While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives,” he said at the White House before leaving for two major diplomatic summits in Europe.

The gun legislation includes enhanced background checks for younger buyers and federal cash for states introducing “red flag” laws that allow courts to temporarily remove weapons from those considered a threat.

Billions of dollars have been allocated to crack down on “straw purchasers” who buy firearms for people not allowed to own them, and to curb gun trafficking.

However, much tougher measures wanted by Biden and other Democrats did not make it in, including a ban on military style rifles often used by the lone gunmen who typically carrying out mass shootings. Also absent is a longtime push for mandatory background checks on all gun purchases.

Reeling off a list of notorious mass shootings, Biden said the message from victims “was ‘do something…, for God’s sake just do something.’ Well today, we did.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Referring to political gridlock in a near evenly divided Congress, Biden said the new law, which had rare strong support from both Republicans and Democrats, was “monumental.”

“When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential,” he said. “I know there’s much more work to do and I’m never going to give up.”

As he inked his signature on the document, Biden added again: “God willing, this is going to save a lot of lives.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie