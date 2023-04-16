Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Did you watch much of the Biden visit?
The US president is still talking about Ireland back in his home state of Delaware.
7.7k
9
55 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has departed Ireland, but this island appears to still be on his mind.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said “we have more to do in the North” to get Stormont back up and running.

The president’s visit saw him go to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo.

So today, we’re asking: Did you watch much of his visit?


Poll Results:

I tuned in to some of it (416)
No, I didn't watch any of it (347)
Yes, most of it (315)



Your Voice
