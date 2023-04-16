Poll: Did you watch much of the Biden visit?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has departed Ireland, but this island appears to still be on his mind.
Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said “we have more to do in the North” to get Stormont back up and running.
The president’s visit saw him go to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo.
So today, we’re asking: Did you watch much of his visit?
