Joe Biden 'very excited' ahead of arrival in Ireland this evening

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is arriving in Ireland today to start his four-day trip around the island, which will include stops in Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo.

Air Force One is due to land this evening to deliver the American president to the first leg of his visit in Belfast, where he will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

His brief visit to Northern Ireland will include meetings with politicians and an address at the official opening of Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to greet Biden’s plane when he lands and the pair will hold a bilateral meeting.

In a tweet, Biden said that he was looking forward to marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed in 1998 on 1o April after decades of conflict.

“25 years ago, Northern Ireland’s leaders chose peace. The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and brought stability,” he said.

“I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the U.S. commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity.”

Advertisement

25 years ago, Northern Ireland’s leaders chose peace.



The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and brought stability.



I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the U.S. commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2023 President Biden / Twitter

In the months leading up to the important anniversary, hopes were high that Stormont politicians would form a functioning assembly.

However, that effort has continued to be blocked by the DUP, which has refused to allow a government to be formed over post-Brexit trading agreements, even as a deal was reached between the EU and UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

At a White House press briefing, national security council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby has been “very excited” about visiting the island of Ireland for “quite some time”.

“President Biden cares deeply about Northern Ireland and has a long history of support peace and prosperity there,” Kirby said.

“As a US senator, Joe Biden was an advocate for how the United States could play a constructive role supporting peace.”

Itinerary

On Wednesday, after he leaves Belfast, Biden will visit Co Louth, where some of his Irish ancestors were from.

He is expected to visit Dundalk and Carlingford, including a tour of Carlingford Castle, before spending the night in Dublin.

On Thursday, Biden’s day will start with a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D. Higgins and to participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the peace bell.

He will also visit Farmleigh House and meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss “close cooperation on a full range of shared global challenges”.

The US President will then be escorted across the city centre to Leinster House, where he will make a speech to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in the afternoon, becoming the fourth US President to do so after John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Read Next Related Reads Biden visit shuts Phoenix Park and local roads but airports to operate 'normally'

A dinner will be hosted in Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

Finally, on Friday, Biden will head west to Mayo, another county where he has family roots.

He will tour the Knock shrine and the north Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

In Ballina, he will deliver a speech outside St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday evening. The event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to attend can register here.

“Ireland is a key economic partner of the United States and the United States and Ireland are working closely together to make the global economy more fair,” Kirby told reporters at the White House press briefing.

“Ireland has been a key partner for 21st century challenges as well and the Irish government has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing vital non-lethal assistance including medical supplies, body armour, and support for Ukraine’s electric grid, as well as their agriculture,” he said.

“They have supported EU sanctions on Russia and the people of Ireland have generously welcomed nearly 80,000 Ukrainians, offering refuge to those who were forced to flee their homes in search of safety.”

Asked about violence in Northern Ireland, Kirby said Biden is “very much looking forward to going to Belfast” and that he is “more than comfortable making this trip and he’s very excited to do it”.