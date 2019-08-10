This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Biden questioned on race after saying 'poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids'

Democratic rival Bill de Blaiso says that the comments should not be dismissed as a slip of the tongue.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 9:44 AM
Source: Global News/YouTube

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has attacked Joe Biden by saying he “is not playing with a full deck”, after an apparent gaffe by the Democratic front runner.

Speaking about education at a campaign stop in Iowa, Biden said:

“We should challenge students in these schools…… We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

After a pause, Biden continued: “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids, no, I really mean it, but think how we think about it.”

The comment prompted further questions about Biden’s record on race issues, which have been raised by several of his Democratic rivals. Most notably Senator Kamala Harris.

Candidate Bill de Blaiso was critical of Biden’s new comments, saying they shouldn’t be dismissed and that they raise questions about racism. He tweeted:

Tweet by @Bill de Blasio Source: Bill de Blasio/Twitter

Asked about Biden by reporters while departing the White House, Trump said he did see the comments.

“Look, Joe is not playing with a full deck. He made that comment. I said, ‘whoa’. I saw it because I was on — something,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your President. But if he got the nomination, I’d be thrilled. ”

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said yesterday that Biden “misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses,” specifically about how to level the playing field for low-income students.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

